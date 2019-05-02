28 April 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia/Egypt: Etoile Du Sahel - Revenues From CAF Cup Semi-Final Second Leg Game to Go to Families of Sabbala Accident Victims

Tunis/Tunisia — Spokesman of Etoile du Sahel Kaies Achour announced, on Sunday, that the revenues from the CAF Cup semi-final second leg game to oppose Egypt's Zamalek on May 5 in Sousse will go to the families of the victims of the fatal accident in the Sabbala delegation (governorate of Sidi Bouzid) that killed 12 female agricultural workers and injured at least 20.

In a statement published on Etoile du Sahel's official facebook page, Achour said that Etoile du Sahel had received the agreement of the African Football Confederation to observe a minute's silence in tribute to the victims before the start of the semi-final second leg match against Zamalek, scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. at Borj Al Arab stadium in Alexandria.

He also expressed the condolences of the club's executive committee to the families of the victims of this tragic accident.

