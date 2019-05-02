South Sudan: Without Sudan's Cooperation, We Would Not Have Achieved This Productivity

Khartoum — The envoy of the President of the Republic of Southern Sudan and Minister of Petroleum, Valdar Ezikel, affirmed that he got assured on the flow of oil from the production areas to the ports of exportation and the continued transportation of materials of production from Port Sudan to Heglig and other areas.

He said in a statement to SUNA that he brought a clear message from the President, government and people of South Sudan to the Chairman and members of the Transitional Military Council and the Sudanese people that the cooperation between the two countries is superior to any other consideration, adding that he conveyed to Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan a message that the cooperation between the two countries is exceedingly important.

Ezikel pointed out he visited Port-Sudan harbor and became assured that the petroleum is progressing in an excellent way and that there are no obstacles facing the oil flow.

He described his meetings with the officials in Port-Sudan as excellent, indicating that he got assured that all the important materials for the production and exportation of oil is progressing well and that there are no problems in this connection, a matter that means the oil pumping will not stop.

Ezikel said after his meeting with Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan that he had visited the area of Heglig and met with officials there and was assured that the oil production is increasing thanks to the close cooperation between Khartoum and Juba in this area.

He said that the current production of South Sudan is 175,000 barrels per day, stressing that without the cooperation of the Government of Sudan, the State of South Sudan could not reach this high productivity.