Uganda: Security Tightened As Bobi Wine Seeks Bail

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Robert Kyagulanyi addresses journalists at his home in Magere, Wakiso District (file photo).

Security is heightened in Kampala city on Thursday as Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine returns to Buganda Road Court to face charges of disobedience of statutory duty.

However, at Buganda Road Court, screens and related equipment have been set up to have the MP's bail hearings via video conferencing or online trial.

The development, however, has not been confirmed by the Judiciary.

The technology that was launched last week enables suspects attend court proceedings while in prison.

Currently, suspects, especially on capital offences keep reporting to magistrates' courts for mention of their charges as police complete inquiries into the cases.

Prosecution says the musician cum politician committed the offence in July 2018. He was arrested on Monday as he travelled to the police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) for interrogation.

Bobi Wine, his brother Mr Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, and a one David Lule, another Edward Sebuwufu and others still at large, allegedly disobeyed lawful orders by holding an illegal protest contrary to section 116 of the Penal Code Act.

He was remanded to Luzira Prison until today when he will return to court for further mention of the case.

However, his lawyers led by his colleague Asuman Basalirwa will use the opportunity to present sureties as he applies to be released on bail.