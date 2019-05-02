Ghana: Agege Station Win Omy TV Football Gala

THE maiden edition of the Omy TV Inter-Station Football Gala has been held with Agege station 'driving' away with the biggest prize at stake.

Played at the Dansoman Zulka Sports Arena on April 22, Easter Monday, the thrilling one-day event saw six trotro stations battle each other in a football competition for honours.

The stations that took part in the first-ever football competition reserved for both drivers and their mates were Odorkor, Darkuman, Lapaz-Tema, Lapaz-Protoa, Agege and Nyame Akwan stations.

For placing first, Agege station took home a giant trophy, 43-inch television and gold medals- branded souvenirs from Omy TV.

Odorkor finished second and won a 32-inch TV, silver medals and branded souvenirs from Omy TV, while Lapaz-Tema Station were given a sound system, bronze medals and souvenirs from Omy TV.

The purpose of the competition was to bring together and unite drivers and 'mates' of trotro stations through football.

The special guest of honour for the occasion was Mr Emmanuel Nii Ankrah, who is the Greater Accra Regional GPRTU Chairman.

In all, over 120 players took part and made the event a success.

The CEO of Omy TV, Joyce Aku Mensah, thanked the sponsors of the event who were Stoke Electronics and GDS Securitas Limited.

She said the event would be an annual one, calling on the corporate world to come on board for the subsequent edition.