Ghana: ﻿Ecobank Ghana Wins Maiden 'Ecobank Group Chairman Sustainability Award'

Ecobank Ghana continues to cement its leading position in the Anglophone West African cluster of the Ecobank Group in terms of financial performance for the year 2018.

According to Group Chief Executive of Ecobank Ade Ayeyemi, "Anglophone West Africa's key heavyweight, Ghana continues to support the growth with a rate above 5 per cent despite the re-basing of the economy."

The bank also won the maiden 'Ecobank Group Chairman Sustainability Award' instituted by the Ecobank Group.

The award recognises Ecobank affiliates that have implemented innovative sustainability activities with clear commitments to sustaining business growth and increasing shareholder value and at the same time prioritising environmental friendliness, social responsibility and economic development.

Ecobank Ghana, won the award based on its collaboration with the Ministry of Education, which provided training to non-formal educational instructors on financial literacy and the bank's digital services which has been embraced by customers.

With active employee engagement, the project is expected to empower 500,000 Ghanaian participants annually, including cocoa farmers and women traders.

Other finalists were Ecobank Burkina Faso, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Announcing the winner at the annual general meeting held in Lome, Togo, Ecobank Group Chairman Emmanuel Ikazoboh said all entries were reviewed and evaluated by five member panel of judges, including a top diplomat of.the United Nation, Vice President of the Development Financial Institutions, and accomplished research specialist as well as development practitioners.

The award was received by Mr Daniel Sackey, Managing Director, Ecobank Ghana