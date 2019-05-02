Ghana: Agrihouse Foundation, Mofa Lead Delegation to Agrishow in Brazil

Ghana is participating in the 26th edition of the Agrishow being held in Ribeirao, Brazil.

Agrishow is the world's third largest agric trade event and the most important agricultural technology trade show in the world.

It brings together agricultural solutions for all types of agribusiness and related sector needs.

The 17-memner delegation is being led by the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Sagre Bambangi and Alberta Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation.

Representatives from, Ghana Investment Promotion Council, Ghana Commodity Exchange, Jospong Group, Accra Company and Recycling and Ghana Commercial Agric Project are also participating.

A statement issued by Agrihouse Foundation said with over 800 national and international brands from different investment segments across the globe participating, the Ghanaian contingent had a unique opportunity to meet and create mutually beneficial partnership with peers along the agribusiness value chain.

This year's event according to the statement would highlight all the latest products, services and technology available to stakeholders in the world of agriculture.

"The conceptual undertone for the event this year will position the Ghanaian delegation for greater impact. Particularly for those looking to enhance their businesses through strategic partnerships, networking and exchange of ideas, Ghana has the platform to draw the rest of the world's attention to the investment opportunities in the country's agribusiness industry," the statement said.

The team according to the statement would during the course of the four-day event participate in exhibitions, field trips and demonstrations, business presentations and investments, business-to-business meetings and formal technical and practical training workshops and conferences.

The four-day event is expected to host over one hundred and sixty thousand visitors-an improvement on the $808 million businesses initiated last year at the fair-to create opportunities for participants to make new contacts and promote their brands.

"What this means is that Agrishow is going to be a gathering of all who matter in agribusiness around globe with a solitary goal of identifying new investment opportunities, groundbreaking technologies, partnerships and acquiring requisite knowledge to succeed," the statement said.

Ghana will have the opportunity to make an investment presentation to the world's topmost investors in agribusiness.

The private companies participating will also get to meet peers from other parts of the world looking for collaborations and partnerships around the world.

On route to Brazil, Hon. Sagre had this to say: "We are going to Brazil to sell to the rest of the world the good news about investing in agribusiness in Ghana and we believe the world will have no choice than to look at Ghana."

He indicated that with government's commitment towards changing agriculture in the country and using it as a tool for improving the livelihood of the people, there was so much to share to the world and so the event could not have done it at a better tone.

Mrs Akosa assured delegates of her organisation's commitment towards ensuring their comfort and access to all the information and contacts needed to make the trip successful.

Agrihouse Foundation, Ghana's leading pro-agric event firm is the liaison organisation between Ghana and the organisers for the 2019 edition of Agrishow.