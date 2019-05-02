Ghana: Togbe Afede XIV to Grace 44th MTN Swag Awards As Guest of Honour

TOGBE Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, is set to grace the 44th MTN Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards night scheduled for the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 11.

Togbe Afede, who is also the President of Asogli Traditional Area and majority shareholder of Premier League club, Accra Hearts of Oak, will be the Guest of Honour for the auspicious event which is organised to honour Ghana's sportsmen and sportswomen who excelled in their various international competitions last year.

Confirming his presence at the SWAG event, Togbe Afede XIV, known in private life as James Akpo, said he was "honoured to be part of an event that celebrates sportsmen and sportswomen who work hard to make Ghana proud on the international stage."

Accepting the invitation during a meeting with the leadership of SWAG, Togbe Afede said it was important to acknowledge and encourage people who through sports also contributed their quota to national development.

Togbe Afede XIV is the chairman of the World Trade Centre Accra and was voted member of the Board of Directors of the World Trade Centre in 2015.

He is also the founder and promoter of Africa World Airlines, Ghana's largest domestic and regional airline and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strategic African Securities (SAS) Limited.

The oldest awards event in the country, this year's SWAG Awards will honour over 33 deserving personalities.

More than 800 guests are expected at the event which will also have Dancehall artiste, Samini performing on the night.

The 44th MTN SWAG Awards is sponsored by MTN, leading telecommunications giants, who are the headline sponsors, as well as the Ghana Free Zones Board, Stanbic Bank and SIC.