Ghana: Accra Aca '82 Old Boys Donates Basketball, Tennis Court to School

THE Accra Academy 1982 Old Boys Association, 'Bl3oo 82' yesterday donated to the school a multipurpose basketball and lawn tennis court aimed at improving the sports infrastructure at the second cycle institution.

At a short ceremony held at the school premises, the group also donated equipment such as rackets, tennis balls, nets and basketballs to help develop the sport in the school.

The total cost of the project was estimated around GH¢173,000.

President of the Bl3oo 82 group, Kingsley Kwesi Jonas, said they identified that basketball and tennis was becoming a prominent sport among students and therefore decided to construct a standard court that could serve both purposes as their way of giving back to the school.

He added that the school gave them a lot a long time ago and this was their way of saying thank you to their Alma Mater.

On his part, Headmaster of Accra Academy, Reverend William Garr, stated that basketball and tennis were two sporting disciplines with huge following across the globe that carried a huge potential to grow in the country.

He thanked the old boys for the gesture saying that it will go a long way to boost the sporting infrastructure of the school.

Rev. Garr, however, emphasised that donations made to the school by old boys became properties of the school and by extension the government of Ghana, entreating old boys to desist from claiming ownership of properties they have gifted to the school.

Vice chairman of the Board of Governors of the School, Ambassador R.O. Solomon, who performed the unveiling of the project, assured the old boys that the facility would be managed effectively to ensure it was always in good shape "as it provides a means to increase the internally generated funds (IGF) of the school."