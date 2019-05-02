Ghana: May Day Celebration From the Regions

Workers durbars were held in various locations across the country to mark this year's May Day celebrations.

The Ghanaian Times brings to its readers reports of the celebrations as captured by our regional correspondents.

From Tamale, Yakubu Abdul-Majeed reports that thousands of workers in the Northern Region yesterday converged at the Tamale Jubilee Park to observe this year's May Day.

The workers earlier had a health walk through some principal streets of the metropolis.

Some of the enthusiastic workers carried placards, some of which read, 'Please Mr President pay us our arrears', 'Mr President we need sustainable jobs', 'Mr. President we need better working conditions', and 'We are fed up with empty promises.'

Some of the workers chastised the Secretary General of Ghana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) Dr Yaw Baah over what they claimed to be "divisive and selfish leadership".

They admonished him to stop applauding the government but rather dedicate himself to the welfare of the workers.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed commended the workers for their continuous sacrifice for the country.

He also commended them for contributing towards the peace of the region, stressing that peace was an essential tool for development.

Mr. Saeed said the government was working assiduously to improve the working conditions of workers across board.

The Northern Regional Correspondent of the Ghanaian Times, Yakubu Abdul-Majeed was one of the workers awarded for his dedication to duty.

THE May Day celebration in Ho coincided with the market day of the municipality, reports Alberto Mario Noretti.

That, notwithstanding, workers from across the Volta and Oti Regions turned up in their numbers at the Jubilee Park in Ho to mark the day with a march past.

Concerns for better pension plans and service conditions dominated the placards carried by the workers.

In a May Day address, Sister Edith Abla Amenuvor Afewa, acting Volta Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), noted that there were still hundreds of workers who were being paid below the national minimum wage, and also denied their fundamental rights by their employers to join unions.

"Telecom companies, hotels and restaurants are particularly notorious for this unfair labour practices," she complained.

According to the acting regional TUC secretary, some workers were being denied their right to annual leave and sick leave with pay.

She blamed the trend on the lack of appropriate and adequate resources for the National Labour Commission to adjudicate expeditiously in labour disputes.

The Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, congratulated workers for contributing their quota to the realisation of national development aspirations.

He entreated them to express their grievances through laid-down procedures.

From Takoradi, Clement Adzei Boye reports that the working class had been urged not to settle for low salaries and bigger allowances as the practice eventually affected their pension earnings.

They should note that the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions were computed based on what appeared on the payroll or slip of a contributor and settling for lower salaries may contribute to little end pension allowances, lump sum or any other form of benefits.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister said this during the regional celebration of May Day under the theme: 'Sustainable pensions for all: The role of social partners.'

He noted that formal sector workers had suffered the burden and trouble of retiring on meagre allowances from their SSNIT contributions which were not able to sustain them sufficiently.

The minister said the government was prepared to liaise with organised labour and all stakeholders concerned to chart a positive cause in the labour front.

Samuel Kweku Doughan, the TUC Regional Secretary bemoaned some unfair practices in the labour front and called on the government to retool the Labour Commission to undertake regular monitoring within industry to halt the practices.

"Some workers are denied their annual leave with pay, sick leave with pay and even overtime allowance while some females bear the brunt of unneeded workplace discrimination," he added.

The TUC Regional Secretary said it was about time the government resourced state institutions mandated to promote the welfare of workers to advance compliance or adjudicate on labour issues to ensure a healthy front.

The review of the labour law according to Him, had also become critical to reflect on the realities on the ground adding, "We are submitting a proposal to the tripartite committee for action."

Some of the placards on display read, 'Improve rural water supply,' 'We want a full contract on the completion of the Western Rail Lines,' 'No Review, No Meridian Port Services,' 'Workers deserve better,' and '10 per cent increment is not enough' among others.

This year's May Day celebration at Sunyani in the Bono Region started with a float by workers through the principal streets of Sunyani, a clear departure from the previous year's celebrations, Daniel Dzirasah reports.

The workers held placards some of which read, "Good governance and accountability, key for national development,' 'Mr President, complete Sunyani library building', 'Teachers deserve better-pay' 'Our arrears' and 'don't demand sex before work' among others, and marched through the principal streets of Sunyani before they converged on the Jubilee Park for the speeches.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, before her address went round to familiarise herself with the workers on parade with hand-shake, amidst music provided by the Information Services Department.

The minister expressed the government's commitment to ensuring that the conditions of workers in the country were improved for a better life for them.

She commended Ghanaian workers for their hard work and sacrifices, and urged them not to relent in their efforts.

The TUC Regional General Secretary, Comfort Asomah, appealed to the government to address difficulties and challenges facing works in the country in order to enhance their living conditions.

She said some workers were still casual workers after working several years without being engaged permanently, noting that such situation deprived them of sustainable livelihoods after retirement.

"Tens of thousands of employees remain casual workers which deny them of sustainable pension," she stated.

From Koforidua, Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman reports that hundreds of workers thronged the Koforidua Jackson Park to join in the celebration of this year's May Day celebrations.

Workers from different labour groups joined in the march pass with their banners and placards bearing inscriptions of better pension payment for workers, among others.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mrs Phyllis Agyemang, called on the government to review laws governing employment as the current laws were not providing adequate protection for workers.

She said some were still paid below the minimum wage, whilst others were not on pension schemes, had no employment contracts among other unfair treatments, and therefore called on government to address the situation.

For his part, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, said the government was committed to ensuring better conditions of service for workers as well as good pensions for all in both the formal and informal sectors.

"Government is working closely with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to develop a policy framework to provide informal sector workers voluntary fully funded personal pension scheme and this demonstrates the president's commitment to expanding social security to cover the informal sector by charging the board of SSNIT to ensure inclusion of informal workers."

He, however, called on employers in the informal sector to also support the pension scheme and initiate policies to ensure good retirement for their members.

Mr Darfour urged the employers in the formal sector to ensure that their pensions were duly paid to guarantee a good retirement.

Madam Kate Adofua Asamoah received the overall best worker award in the Eastern Region.

A total of 18 Organised Labour unions including the Private Security Companies drawn from the 15 municipal and districts assemblies(MDAs) in the Upper East Region on Wednesday participated in the celebration of this year's May Day held in Bolgatanga, the regional capital, reports Samuel Akapule.

The labour unions who undertook route march through the principal streets of the Bolgatanga municipality with placards, later converged on the Jubilee Park where they were addressed by the Regional Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Augustine Adongo who read the speech of the Secretary General of the TUC, Dr Yaw Baah.

Among some of the placards the labour unions exhibited included, 'Pay us sustainable salaries', 'Our pension contributions are our life-line', 'Pay us living wages', 'Equal work, equal pay,' 'Increase salaries of workers, Mr President,' 'Save for retirement.'

The Secretary General in his speech called on the government to resource state institutions such as the Labour Commission to help fight unfair labour issues often meted out to some workers in the working environment.

He also called on the government to review the labour acts to ensure that all workers in the informal sectors were enrolled onto the Social Security Scheme to enable them to also contribute and to enjoy the pension scheme after going on retirement.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Ms Paulina Patience Abayage, lauded the workers for their immense contributions to the economic growth of the country, and urged them to double their efforts to ensure that Ghana made significant progress.

"As we are all aware every country's growth and development depends largely on the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of its labour force and I have no doubt that our country's labour front is one of the finest. I therefore, urge all of us not to relent in our efforts as labour in giving out our best for the development of our dear country," she stressed.

The regional minister also assured workers that the government was working assiduously with the Social Security and the National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the National Pension Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to address all the bottlenecks associated with the Pension Scheme to make pensioners leave better life.

As part of the celebration, workers who distinguished themselves were given awards ranging from television sets and placards.

Workers in Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital defied the early morning showers to observe this year's May Day celebration at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, reports David O. Yarboi-Tetteh.

The organised labour unions went on a procession from the Mfantsepim junction before converging on the stadium.

Some of them carried placards to drum home their concerns to officials for prompt redress.

In an address, the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan stated that the contribution of workers to national development was enormous.

The country over the years, he said, had witnessed a number of interventions and support from organised labour, saying, "We appreciate your support which has come in diverse ways."

On the regional front, he commended workers and urged them to continue their efforts in order to sustain the region's socio-economic gains.

He called on the workers to adopt constructive dialogue in negotiating with employers and the government to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the nation's labour front.

The Central Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Madam Cynthia Aba Sam Ananoo, for her part, stated the need for the bridging of disparities in the conditions of service of workers.

She reiterated the stance of the TUC on amount of money paid by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) as pension to retirees and said that the meagre pensions being paid to pensioners had led to many to live as destitutes.

A number of workers who had distinguished themselves in their work were awarded with table top fridges, televisions and washing machines.

From Kumasi Kingsley E. Hope reports that the May Day celebration in Kumasi was characterised by placards wielding workers who expressed their concerns about the economic hardship in the country.

Some of the placards read, 'Mr President we don't need Aviation Ministry' 'Take home pay cannot take us home,' 'Pension 2020 is just around the corner.'

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Mr Osman Abengo, addressing the crowd indicated that workers were still denied their fundamental rights of joining unions and that they were afraid of being sacked by their employers pointing out telecommunication companies, hotel and restaurant operators being notorious for that.

He urged the government to resource state institutions like the Factories Inspectorate Department, Labour Department and others with necessary logistics and finance so that they could monitor employers and adjudicate labour disputes expeditiously to ensure employers did not mistreat workers with impunity.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, on his part said the government was prepared to partner workers to achieve its objective as the government was committed to developing the country to an appreciable level.

He noted that the government had created thousands of jobs with the introduction of the Nation Builders Corp, Planting for Food and Jobs, and other social intervention programmes.

Mr Mensah mentioned that the government would not relax in creating more jobs, urging the youth to take advantage of the informal sector that had the potential of creating more jobs.

The regional minister advised workers to uphold good work ethics and eschew absenteeism, lateness, the practice of leaving office before closing time and corruption as the government was working to extend the social protection law for workers' rights.

He urged workers to use the occasion to rededicate themselves to the ideals of hard work, patriotism and renewed sense of commitment to good work ethics.

