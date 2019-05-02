Ghana: WASSCE Progresses Without Hitch-School Heads

This year's West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which commenced on April 8 is progressing without any hitches.

Visit by the Ghanaian Times on Tuesdayindicated that St. Thomas Aquinas Boy's Senior High School, Labone and Osu Presbyterian in Accra have not recorded any form of examination malpractices among students.

Mr Mawuli Katso, the Assistant Head of Administration of Osu Presbyterian SHS said none of the students has gone contrary to the rules and regulations covering the WASSCE, adding that the students were comporting themselves well and were hopeful for very successful results.

Mr Isaac Arthur Nyarko, Assistant Head of Administration of Labone SHS said the students were performing well and were exhibiting positive attitudes towards the WASSCE.

Reverend Father Benjamin Ohene, Assistant Headmaster of Administration at St Thomas Aquinas Boys SHS said the students were punctual to the exams and all was going well with them.

Rev Father Ohene added that the school administration and the teachers were making great efforts to ensure safe and successful outcomes in this year's WASSCE.

He said students of Aquinas were cautioned not to engage in the examination malpractices and were advised to behave well to avoid such consequences which might also tarnish the image of the school.

"I think there is no tension in this year's WASSCE since the students are always comfortable in writing the paper since it began," he said.