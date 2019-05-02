Nigeria: Toke Makinwa Reveals She Gets Paid to Attend Most Events

Popular Nigerian media personality and socialite, Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to clear the air about how she makes her money and also set the records straight on her brand and business.

The best-selling author, Makinwa in her Instastories disclosed that for most of the events she attends, she gets paid to be there. According to her, she is paid to attend 90% of the events she is seen at.

Makinwa further went on to disclose that she has over the years built herself a bankable brand and is only focused on building, sustaining and reinventing herself.

She wrote,

"90% of the time you see my pretty face out at an event, I got paid to be there. I have worked so hard over the years to build a bankable brand. It's not been easy and it definitely ain't free."

In another post, she added,

"I'm not in business to convince anyone or prove anything to anyone, it's not my job to bring you over to the light. I focus on building, reinventing, sustaining and fine-tuning myself."

Makinwa's post is coming on the heels of several accusations that she lives beyond her means as an on-air personality. Rumours have been rife on social media that she sleeps with rich men for money although there has been no evidence to back up the allegation.

Makinwa was formerly married to a fitness coach, Maje Ayida but the marriage ended on allegations of infidelity.