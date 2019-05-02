Malawi Cyclone Victims Receive Crucial Aid

Lilongwe — MORE than 400 000 people affected by the Cyclone Idai in Malawi have received life-saving relief support.

Affected populations have received food, medicine, shelter, protection services and other non-food-items such as water, sanitation and hygiene supplies weeks since the cyclone struck.

They received the aid courtesy of United Nations agencies in collaboration with the government, national and international agencies.

Floods left more than 60 people dead in the impoverished Southern African country.

The Government declared a state of disaster on March 8 and subsequently launched a flood response plan and appeal.

Over US$25 million (R357 million) funding contributions and pledges have been received out of a total requirement of US$45,2 million (R645 million).

Maria Jose Torres, the UN resident coordinator, said they assisted the government to rapidly assess the immediate needs to inform the humanitarian response.

"Beyond addressing the immediate needs, we are also supporting the government to assess post-disaster recovery needs that will inform early to long term recovery interventions in the affected areas," Torres said.

Floods from Cyclone Idai displaced nearly 87 000 people and affected around 870 000 in Malawi.

Mozambique and Zimbabwe were also grossly affected.