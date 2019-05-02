Ghana: International Junior Science Olympiad Selection Exams Held in Accra

The third edition of the International Junior Science Olympiad Selection Exams came off in Accra, with over 100 students from schools across the capital sitting for the exercise.

After the current process, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), 12 students would be selected to represent Ghana at the International Junior Olympiad scheduled for Qatar in December.

The competition according to the director at All Sciences Olympiad Foundation, Mr Bernard Annan, was part of efforts to promote science education in the country.

Winners of the competition he said would be given scholarships by organisers through to the tertiary level.

"The attendance for this year has been impressive and we hope to get the best students to represent the country," Mr Annan said.

"Last year Ghana came back with a bronze medal and we hope to get silver or gold at this year's competition. We are working hard to get the best preparations for the students," he stressed.

He called for corporate Ghana to support the competition which would go a long way to improve the study of science in the country.

Mrs Olivia Serwaa Opare of the Science Education Unit of the GES, lauded organisers for the competition, adding that it gave the students exposure and also in line with their curriculum.

She said, "We are catching them young at SHS one and two so by the time they get to SHS three, they would be more exposed and have the ability to tackle any question they come across."

She added that the questions are also practical and applicable which helps the students decide on which area of the sciences they wish to study at the higher level.

"We need to make the teaching of science at the basic level very practical to boost the interest of the youth to study the subject," she stated.

Science, she said could be easy for all if teachers made the study of the subject very practical, very friendly and relate to everyday life activities to enhance the interest of students.

The participating schools for this year's competition were Presbyterian Senior High School, Teshie and Legon, Achimota School, Accra Senior High School, Labone Senior High School, West African Senior High School (WASS) and Ngleshie Amanfro SHS.