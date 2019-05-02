2 May 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: GHALCA Want Emergency Congress

THE Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), have written a petition letter pending endorsement by the clubs to call on Government, CAF and FIFA to order the Normalisation Committee (NC) to call for an Emergency Congress.

According to a report by FOX FM, GHALCA argues that if the Ghana Football Association General Regulations are valid to be used by the NC, then the same regulations make it possible for an Emergency Congress to be called at any time when the need arises.

This is an irreversible decision by the clubs and all clubs are expected to go and append their signatures to make it binding.

The petition is expected to be endorsed by all the clubs in a meeting to be held on May 7, 2019.

GHANAsoccernet checks indicate that the clubs will meet the Normalisation Committee with some key issues to be discussed such as mandate of the NC, roadmap for elections and accountability.

