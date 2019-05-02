Ghana: Nii Armah Wins Ghana 2019 Powerlifting Title

Four-timeWest African champion and current Africa powerlifting king, Ebenezer Nii Armah added the Ghana 2019 title to his collection when he was declared winner of the Ghana Powerlifting Championship held at the James Town, Manste Agbonaa in Accra last Sunday.

For his prize, he took home GH¢5,000 and would be presented with a brand new Kantaka salon car very soon.

The three-day event, which was sponsored by Champion Dishes, Blue Giant and Indomie and attracted a large crowd, was spiced by the Militant dancers who thrilled the fans with splendid dance moves and choreography.

Robert Waller, an official from the USA who supervised the event, congratulated the strong athletes and officials. He said Ghana has the potential to produce world champions, and encouraged many people to start bodybuilding and weightlifting.

Goodwill Agyeman, president of the Ghana Powerlifting Federation (GPF) appealed to corporate Ghana to support the event as many people, especially the youth are much interested. He thanked the media for covering and promoting the sport.

Juliana Arkoh won the category F and took home GH¢1,500. She was followed by Philipina Dabo and Helen Kankam.

Abass Abdulai won category D and took home GH¢2,000, with Eric Adjalo from Tema who won the first position in the category A division going home with GH¢2,500. He was followed by Ernest Asise at second and Adamu Saiti at third position.

Charles Ahomelu took home GH¢3,000 after winning the category B, with Isaac Kotey Okoh and Oteng Kwateng Ibrahim picking the second and third respectively.

Victor Ankoful from KNUST won the category C and took home GH¢4,000 with Leslie Asare placing second and Christian Adayi taking the third position.

Kofi Awuku, 55 years was rewarded for being the oldest participant and 16-year-old Michael Armah of Christian Complex School was also honoured and adjudged the best youngest athlete. They were presented with certificates and products from the sponsors.

Eben Armah, aka 'Who Say Man No Dey' advised the participants to refrain from steroids and hard drugs like Tramadol as they are dangerous and can kill, but train with the best food supplements to become real future champions.