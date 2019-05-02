Ghana: By-Law to Regulate Use of Motorcycles ﻿in Wa in the Offing

Wa — The Upper West Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has said it will liaise with the Wa Municipal Assembly to pass a by-law to regulate the use of motorcycles in the night to reduce the prevalence of crime.

The Deputy Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Ndekugri who stated this yesterday, said the law if passed, would ensure that no two persons rode motorcycle after 7pm.

The ACP Ndekugri who was briefing the media together with the leadership of the command at Wa said this action was to check activities of criminals in the municipality as Wa was one of the areas that recorded a high incidence of crime in the region.

The media briefing formed part of efforts by the police to bring their operations to the doorstep of the people through effective media collaboration and dissemination of information.

"Although the number of police personnel is inadequate, we are putting in place measures to arm personnel in the visibility unit for effective protection of lives and properties in the region," ACP Ndekugri stated.

For his part, the Upper West Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCOP Otchere Boapeah reiterated that media personnel should crosscheck their facts before publishing or airing stories to ensure that innocent people were not wrongly accused or implicated in their reportages.

"Our doors are opened to everyone who wants to come in and check on an information they have received so that we can work together and help each other with the right information," he said.

DCOP Boapeah urged the media to report police officers who in their opinion were flouting laws to the appropriate authority for immediate action.