Ghana: Queens Coach Set to Avoid Complacency ... At Wafu Zone B Championships

GHANA Black Queens' coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, says her side will eschew any form of complacency as they head in for the defence of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B title in Cote d'Ivoire from May 8 to 18.

She made this assertion on Tuesday after leading the Queens to thrash Mfantsiman Indomitable Royals, an Under-15 male side.

"We are going into the tournament with an underdog-status in mind and would take each game at a time. The team that won the title last year is not the same today."

Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo, who recently took charge of the team again after leading them to success at the first edition last year, is aiming to lead the side to the title again although she believes the task would not come easy.

"This team is a very young team and they are trying to get to know each other. I wish we had started preparations earlier than we did but what we have done this past weeks is okay for the tournament."

According to her, the account the team gave at the last edition will draw attention to them "and that will in a way put some pressure on us."

"Everyone is tipping us to retain the trophy but I say that would not come easy; yes it is a fact that going into last year's tournament we were not among the favourites for the title, yet we won it, now that we are, I believe we must work harder than we did last year if we are to retain it."

Facing the likes of World Cup-bound Nigeria alongside Mali and Guinea in Group B would not be an easy assignment.

"With the defending champions tag very heavy on us, we are trying not to be complacent going into the tournament, as we know most - if not every Ghanaian, will be patiently waiting for the return of the trophy to Ghana."

Ahead of their departure this weekend, coach Tagoe-Quarcoo and her assistant Nana Joe Adarkwah, has named her final list of 20 players for the competition.

Below is the final list:

Goalkeepers

Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies), Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies) and Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies).

Defenders

Janet Agyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Gladays Amfobea (LadyStrikers FC), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (Ladystrikers FC), Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions FC), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions Ladies), and Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies).

Midfielders

Grace Asantewaa (Ampem Darkoaa Ladies), Diana Weige (Halifax Ladies), Juliet Acheampong (Prisons Ladies), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Evelyn Badu (Hasaacas Ladies) and Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals).

Forwards

Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoaa), Alice Kusi (Fabulous Ladies), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies) and Jane Ayieyam (Police Ladies).