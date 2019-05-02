Ghana: Minister Inspects Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institute At Takrowase

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr.Isaac Kwame Asiamah has inspected the construction of a boys' dormitory for the Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institute at Takrowase in the Eastern Region.

The Takrowase Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institute is one of the 11 centres nationwide currently undergoing infrastructural developments.

The sector minister indicated that the centres were in deplorable conditions and lacked basic infrastructure, adding that the government found the need to revive and invest more resources to ensure the institutions were in good shape.

Mr Asiamah added that securing the future of young people was a priority of the government and urged the youth to take advantage to acquire skills and knowledge for their future.

The Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Marian Mansa Minnah, indicated that the authority was registering and collaborating with all youth groups to get on board with respect to the acquisition of skills in the areas of agri-business technical skills, entrepreneurship training, ICT training amongst other modules purposely designed for the youth.

She commended the Government for putting up such a legacy project for the young people.

The Principal of the Institute, Mr Charles K. Kodua further disclosed that the project had started attracting pupils to the school and had a significant impact on enrollment.

In a related development, the Minister also inspected a newly constructed girls' dormitory at the Kofi Annan Youth Leadership, Skills and Training Institute (YLSTI) at Ajumako in the Central Region.

The facility, when completed , he said would also train the youth in employable skills (trade and vocation) in the areas of dressmaking, carpentry, metal fabrication amongst others and urged the youth to be focused and determined in their pursuit.