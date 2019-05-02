Ghana: Two Chinese Arrested for 'Galamsey'

Daboase — Two Chinese were arrested at Manso Adubea, near Mpasatie, in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, on Monday for illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The arrest of the Chinese was as a result of patrols being conducted by the taskforce of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), to check galamsey in the country.

The Head of Communication and Information Technology (IT) at the Minerals Commission, Mr Isaac Kojo Abraham, made the revelation at a sensitisation workshop, organised by the Minerals Commission on mineral rights and the impact of illegal mining activities on the environment at Daboase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region, on Tuesday.

He said the two suspects were operating with TT Mining Venture, Kim Mining Group and the Gwaguda Engineering Limited, at the time of the arrest on Monday morning.

"These illegal Chinese miners were busted at Manso Adubea in the Ashanti Region by the hardworking monitoring team of the taskforce of IMCIM, led by Francis Assibi Abu," he added.

Mr Abraham reiterated that the work of the taskforce against illegal mining would be sustained.

"It's not easy, but, it's ongoing.We need the information, just give us the information, and the task force would move in. Inform your chief and they would relay the information to the police and appropriate authorities in the district.It's very difficult, but, we need stakeholders to stem the illegalities. Illegal miners are operating with impunity. But, this must be stopped," he stated.

Mr Abraham said the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources was in contact with the World Bank to identify other strategies to maintain the momentum, improve gains and ensure that the exercise was successful, and also safeguard the environment and improve community mining.

A chief from Sekyere area, Nyane Boadu, noted that the poor enforcement of the laws on galamsey had undermined the fight against the canker, and suggested strict enforcement of laws to deter criminals.

"Galamsey is ongoing. Chiefs have been working to get criminals arrested, but, soon, they are freed and we have become targets. It's very discouraging. Indeed, we want to know whether the anti-galamasey exercise and the ban on illegal mining is over," he asked.

Nana Boadu said the Daboase water system was under threat due to galamsey.

The Abusuapanyin of Sekyere Hemang, Nana Wereko Ampem, said that the fight against galamsey should involve all stakeholders, and expressed worry about "the destruction of water bodies in the country".

A Principal Mining Inspector, Desmond Boahen, asked chiefs to support the fight against galamsey.

The Divisional Chief of Mamponteng Nana Damoah III said: "This is a battle for all of us, we need a united force to fight illegal mining in the country.