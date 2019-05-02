South Africa: No Tomorrow, Part Two - Why the DA Thinks Climate Change Could Be Good for Business

analysis

In its 2019 election manifesto, the Democratic Alliance comes at climate change with the can-do attitude of a motivational speaker. In this party's view of the world, based on its belief in the free market, a responsible climate policy can exist alongside fracking and oil and gas exploration. So how does the DA's policy stack up against that of its arch-rival, the ANC?

This is the second of a three-part series on the climate policies in the manifestos of the EFF and the rest. The first, on the climate policy of the ANC, can be accessed here.

"Market failure on the greatest scale the world has seen."

This is what Sir Nicholas Stern, head at the time of Britain's government economic service, wrote about climate change in an official report for the Chancellor of the Exchequer published in October 2006. In commenting on the 580-page report, The Economist magazine, itself a bastion of calm and moderation, apologised to its readers in the opening sentence by noting that "British civil servants can normally be relied on to favour calm and moderation". Stern, the magazine observed, was instructing the planet to panic.

Since then, "the planet" - by which The Economist presumably...