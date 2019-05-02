Egypt: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Constitutional Amendments in Egypt

press release

In Egypt, constitutional changes were adopted through a referendum held from 20 to 22 April inside the country including new provisions on the role of the Armed Forces, the use of military courts and the appointments of the judiciary.

In light of the referendum process and its content, the European Union recalls Egypt's international and regional commitments with respect to the rule of law and an independent judiciary, freedom of assembly and expression, and the rights of participation of its citizens and expects Egypt to fully adhere to these commitments.

