Ethiopia: Jobs, Jobs and Jobs

Under pressure from a youth bulge and demographic dynamics, Ethiopia's foremost preoccupation is "jobs, jobs and jobs," Ahmed Shide, minister of Finance, told a panel in Washington, DC.

Leading his country's delegation to attend the biannual joint meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Ahmed spoke on mega global trends that are affecting world economic growth, which the IMF recently projected would slow down to 3.3pc this year from 3.6pc in 2018.

Challenges from technology, the essence of time, the population explosion, a growing feeling of exclusion and uncertainty are the major factors the panelists, moderated by Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, identified.

"How to make our economy attractive to private investors is very important," said Ahmed, who believes such investments create jobs for the unemployed youth.