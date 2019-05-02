Nigeria: Inspector Shot As Police Engage Abductors of Buhari's in-Law in Gun Battle

The Katsina Police command has said that its patrol teams at Kusada Division intercepted and engaged the abductors of Magajin Garin Daura in a gun duel that led to the shooting of one Inspector Muntari Maikudi attached to the Division.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah in a statement on the abduction of the traditional ruler this morning said the police officer sustained a gunshot injury and was rushed to Federal Medical Center Katsina for treatment.

According to him, IGP Tactical Squad, SARS teams, PMF and counter terrorism units have already been despatched to rescue the victim alive and safely to his family.

"The Command enjoins members of the public to always assist the security agencies with timely and actionable intelligence on the activities of these bandits. Be rest assured that the command and indeed other security agencies are on their toes to bring to an end the activities of these bandits" he said

He said, at about 19:10hrs, unknown bandits numbering about six, shooting sporadically into the air stormed the residence of Magajin Garin Daura, Alh Musa Uba in a Peugeot 405, unregistered, blue in colour and abducted him while seating on a bench outside his residence to unknown destination.

" The Commissioner of police, Katsina state command, CP Sanusi Buba, psc, along with police patrol teams immediately arrived at the scene," he added.

Alhaji Musa Umar Uba is a senior traditional title holder in Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State was abducted in his house yesterday by unidentified gunmen. He holds the title of Magajin Garin Daura, is a retired Customs Controller and a cousin of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar.

A source, who craved for anonymity, said the Magajin Gari might have been targeted because of his standing. "You know he is married to Hajiya Bilki, a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari, being the daughter of his elder sister, Hajiya Rakiya. He is also the father of Fatima, who is married to the president's Aide De Camp (ADC), Col. Mohammed Abubakar.