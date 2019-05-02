Zimbabwe: On May 1st Workers Across the World Celebrate Their Day. Zimbabweans However Few Were Not Left Out

ZIMBABWE's workforce, that once ran into hundreds of thousands has bee decimated by a two-decade long economic and political crisis.

The paltry crowd that attended Wednesday's main celebrations at Dzivarasekwa Stadium in Harare, revealed the country's largest labour federation the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions is now a caricature of its former self.

NewZimbabwe.com captured images of the event and below are some of them:

Like former President Robert Mugabe before him. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not allowed free expression by union leaders and on Workers Day they made sure he knew they are not happy

With their little pensions having been wiped out by the 2008 economic meltdown, many have had to come out of retirement to work full-time in the informal sector for survival

Danger looms everywhere for workers. In the workplace and at celebrations to mark their day

Its no longer the same. The numbers have gone down so bad workers were out numbered by opposition MDC supporters

And MDC leader Nelson Chamisa as usual was there to steal the thunder

The demand was clear. Pay workers in foreign currency so they can live

Aluta continua..Its not over until the fat lady sings. The poster on this truck urges workers to continue to the fight