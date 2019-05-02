South Africa: The Disappeared - More Than 15 Million Eligible Voters Will Not Vote On SA's Future

Photo: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter

South Africa's electoral commission has been encouraging people to registers as voters ahead of an election later in 2019.

analysis

Next Wednesday, 10 million South Africans who are eligible to vote won't be at the ballot stations because they did not register. By polling and historic voter turnout patterns, about five million more people who have registered are unlikely to make to the polls.

Let this sink in: almost one in three eligible voters in South Africa are either so disenchanted with politics or for whom democracy means so little in their daily lives that they did not turn up even to register. It could end up looking bleaker if you consider that the likely voter turnout is about 71% - which means that another five million people are not likely to turn out to vote.

What's going on?

Young people, in the main, account for the disappeared, possibly the outcome of a youth unemployment rate that is riding at 50%. There are roughly three million young people who are unemployed - which matches itself in poverty levels. This level of social injustice is impacting the buy-in to formal democracy as expressed in support for elections.

And it is also expressed in the growing support for the nihilistic politics of the EFF which, by numerous opinion polls, is revealing itself...