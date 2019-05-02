Zimbabwe: Church Donates U.S.$20,000 to Idai Victims

UNITED Methodist Church (UMC) has donated US$20 000 and two motorbikes to Cyclone Idai victims in the Ngangu area of Chimanimani.

UMC leader in Manicaland Bishop Eben Nhiwatiwa also handed groceries that includes five tonnes of maize, two tonnes of sugar, assorted food hampers, clothes, blankets and kitchen utensils all worth US$20 000.

Speaking during the handover at Ngangu, Bishop Nhiwatiwa said it was the duty of the church to console its people and to extend a helping hand.

"We have kept our promise as a church," he said.

"As we said before, when our team came with the first four donations, we are there for you and we will always be there for you.

"Be consoled spiritually, but counselling without basic needs is nothing, hence as a church we are donating a consignment of groceries worth US$20 000. To improve mobility and afford victims to reach out to other areas, we are also donating two motor bikes."

Speaking after the donation, Zimbabwe National Army chaplin Fungai Jamu praised UMC for its unwavering support towards Cyclone Idai victims.

"UMC has become one of the leading churches towards assisting people in Chimanimani. This is one of the donations which will go a long way in assisting the entire community. We really appreciate you together with other churches which also donated," said Chaplin Jamu.

Chief Muusha thanked UMC and its sister circuit in Chimanimani Ngangu UMC for the gesture.

"We have so many churches in here, but UMC is among the few outstanding if not the leading church which has rendered all round support, spiritually, materially and accommodation for Cyclone Idai victims," he said.