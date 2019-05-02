Liberia: Sheikh Kouyateh Appointed Nimba FC's New President

Sheikh AL Moustapha Kouyateh has been appointed club president for Nimba-based club Nimba FC.

According to the club, after going through an exhaustive board meeting, the club's board concluded to appoint Mr. Kouyateh as the new club president.

The appointment, according to the board, takes immediate effect of the time the communication was received.

According to the letter, owner and chief executive officer of Nimba FC, Melvin A. Sogbandi will now serve as chairman of the board for the club.

Nimba FC is currently 8th on the 12-team table in the first division league after collecting 14 points form 12 games. The team secured all of the 14 points at home and are yet to draw a single away game.

Meanwhile, Kouyateh has lauded the board for the confidence reposed in him to take over the mantle of authority at one of the country's top football clubs.

He promised to work with the current staffs at the club, including the board to make the club a contender in the LFA national league.