2 May 2019

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Sheikh Kouyateh Appointed Nimba FC's New President

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Kokoi

Sheikh AL Moustapha Kouyateh has been appointed club president for Nimba-based club Nimba FC.

According to the club, after going through an exhaustive board meeting, the club's board concluded to appoint Mr. Kouyateh as the new club president.

The appointment, according to the board, takes immediate effect of the time the communication was received.

According to the letter, owner and chief executive officer of Nimba FC, Melvin A. Sogbandi will now serve as chairman of the board for the club.

Nimba FC is currently 8th on the 12-team table in the first division league after collecting 14 points form 12 games. The team secured all of the 14 points at home and are yet to draw a single away game.

Meanwhile, Kouyateh has lauded the board for the confidence reposed in him to take over the mantle of authority at one of the country's top football clubs.

He promised to work with the current staffs at the club, including the board to make the club a contender in the LFA national league.

Liberia

'Tone Down, Calm the Storm'

-Former Pro Tempore Wotorson's Passionate Plea to Senate Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.