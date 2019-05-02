South Africa: Audi Q8 - Setting a New Course

analysis

The new Q8 is being billed as the harbinger of new and great things at Audi. It's meant to place a greater emphasis on sporty, aspirational motoring, while introducing a new design language and a slicker user interface. Can it live up to those lofty ambitions?

The past 18 months or so have been disconcertingly quiet on the Audi South Africa front.

While the brand has introduced a flurry of new models abroad, those have yet to reach our shores. Meanwhile, arch-rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW have had no shortage of new products to make a noise about.

Not that it's been a rosy time for the premium segment. A weak and volatile currency has made pricing tricky, while the gloomy economy, poor business confidence and political uncertainty have all contributed to a softening in demand for premium cars.

According to Head of Audi SA Trevor Hill, that segment was worth 85,000 units five years ago, but is only expected to reach around 50,000 sales in 2019 - a reduction of almost 44%.

Audi's local product planning has also been hampered by the new WLPT fuel economy and CO2 emissions procedure introduced in Europe in the wake of the so-called Dieselgate...