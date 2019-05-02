South Africa: Trusts Under BEE Scrutiny in Yet Another Dramatic Policy Shift

analysis

One thing certain about SA's business and economic environment is uncertainty. Targets or policies seemingly set in stone are suddenly not worth the paper they were written on, leaving investors scratching their heads if they are not banging them against walls. This is the case with the sudden U-turn last week by the BEE Commission, which signalled that trusts will no longer count for black participation in ownership structures. Expect corporate SA to draw a line in the sand. Meanwhile, the mining industry, which has had its own issues with trusts, should be out of the line of fire.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa tries to woo investors to sink their capital into the sinking economy that is South Africa, the bureaucrats below deck are busy smashing holes into the hull. The BEE Commission, it was reported in Business Day last week, has decided that trusts no longer count for BEE. To restructure these schemes and deals could cost tens of billions of rand. This could leave investors scrambling for the lifeboats.

Zodwa Ntuli, the commissioner, seems to have three main issues with the way trusts - which typically aim to benefit a defined group of black people - operate. These...