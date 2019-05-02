Uganda: Body of Woman Who Died in Oman Returns Today

Kampala — The remains of the late Christine Nambereke, a woman hailing from Namisindwa District, who died in Oman in mid-March, returns today, the leadership of Ugandans in the Arab country has confirmed.

Since March, Nambereke's husband and relatives have been undergoing a torrid time working on bringing the body home for burial at their home in Bumbo County.

Ms Asiat Ninshaba, the Speaker of Strong Ugandans in Oman, an association formed to fight for the rights of Ugandans working in the different Sultanate regions, told Daily Monitor on phone from Muscat that the remains of the deceased will arrive at Entebbe International Airport today at 2pm.

"Finally, we have achieved what has been a complicated case to have the remains of our friend Nambereke return home. As I speak now, the casket carrying the body is in transit through Dubai to Entebbe," she said.

She said unlike other cases where the association has been able to access the body of the victim, process its return home within a short time after being notified, the case of Nambereke was "complicated" since she was reportedly killed in a motor accident. The association, the family and some unnamed Uganda government officials forked out more than Shs11.5m in hospital expenses.

Efforts to get a comment on burial arrangements from Mr Jabes Obed, the widower of Nambereke, were futile because the contacts availed to us were inaccessible by press time.

At the time she died, the couple had seven children -- the oldest being 14 years old and youngest twins of three years.

