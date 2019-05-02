South Africa: Battle of the Stadia As 2019 Elections Approach Day Zero

analysis

As the last days of campaigning for the 2019 South African elections draw to a close, the three major political parties are staking their reputations on their ability to get bums on seats in three different venues. Their choice of stadia is in itself a commentary on how they view their chances.

On one hand, it is a story of self-belief, confidence, arrogance, courage and bravado and on the other a tale of realism, fears, anxiety, uncertainty and self-doubt.

All three parties - the governing African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) - will, predictably, make their last major appeals for votes in Gauteng, the country's economic powerhouse and administrative seat of government, which pundits and political analysts believe is there for the taking.

This is in light of the governing party's rapidly-declining electoral fortunes since 2014 in the country's most populous province following the loud arrival of the EFF, a party brimming with youthful exuberance and radical ideas...