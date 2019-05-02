South Africa: The Economics of Low Voter Turnouts

analysis

Voter fallout, particularly among youth voters, pose significant political and economic challenges for the democratic systems in many countries. In South Africa, with the elections around the corner, millions of voters won't be making their marks on ballot papers and thus their opinions around public policy choices will continue to be voiced in the form of disruptive protests rather than their voting preferences.

With South African elections just around the corner, it's worth thinking about the economic consequences of the fact that millions of young "born free" voters are not even registered to vote and almost a third of the population is defined by the South African Citizen Survey as "unmotivated to vote".

South Africa is not alone in seeing more and more voters becoming apathetic about voting or choosing not to vote at all. While we may have our own unique set of challenges that are influencing the population's appetite to vote, it is a trend that is becoming prevalent globally, with many voters, particularly young voters, not interested in voting because they don't think their vote will have an influence, they do not believe the government will represent their interests and/or they have no affinity with the leaders...