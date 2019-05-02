Tanzania: Industry Drive 'Well On Track'

Dar es Salaam — Efforts aimed at turning Tanzania into an industrialised middle-income economy are on track, a committee of experts has observed.

Tanzania, which envisions to become an industrialised middle income economy by 2025, is making good progress towards the goal, being guided by its current Five Year Development Plan. The first Five Year Development Plan (FYDP 1) ran between financial years 2011/12 to 2015/2016 while the FYDP 2 coveres financial years 2016/2017 to 2020/2021.

A task force formed by the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) to collect and analyse views of experts on the best ways to implement Tanzania's industrialisation agenda said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that so far execution of the plan was well on track.

The task force presented its report to a closed-door meeting of the TNBC Executive Committee, which is chaired by the Chief Secretary.

The committee is the second supreme organ of the TNBC. The national business council is chaired by the President of Tanzania.

"We had exhaustive consultations with a wide range of people on this important issue from both sides. We are content with the steps taken by the government in pursuit of this goal (industrialisation)," the co-chairman of the task force from the private sector, Mr Ali Mufuruki, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday. The steps taken by the government so far include securing airplanes, building roads, power projects and establishing other types of physical infrastructure, the chairman said. As a result of the consultations, he explained, the private sector submitted to the committee a draft policy on industries.

Asked to shed light on the submitted document, Mr Mufuruki said experts proposed the kind of industries to be given priority, the importance of research, the importance of having an educational system that prepares students for the kind of work and life they will face after studies. "In that document, we are calling for a fresh approach that pays sufficient attention to the capabilities of our people, the existing opportunities, economic empowerment of Tanzanians and markets for the proposed industries," he said without giving further details.

The co-chairman from the public sector, Mr Joseph Simbakalia concurred with Mr Mufuruki, saying Tanzania has had flourishing industries in the past, especially textile industries.

"We don't want a repeat of mistakes that ruined the industries of the past. That is what is important as of now," he said.

He gave the example of Singapore, saying it made great industrialisation strides after winning the war on corruption.

"We are identifying challenges, we are pushing for good governance, the government is creating a good, conducive climate for investment in this country, and building infrastructure, without which it is hard to have sustainable industries," he said.