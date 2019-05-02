Tanzania: Stars Coach Unveils Squad for Afcon

Dar es Salaam — The national soccer team head coach, Emmanuel Amunike, has included fast-rising striker Kelvin John in his 39-member provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

John featured for the Under-17 national soccer team, Serengeti Boys, in the recently ended Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will also compete in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers, according to Amunike.

Taifa Stars - as the national senior soccer team is popularly known - will be competing in the Afcon finals for the first time in 39 years.

They are in Group C together with neighbours Kenya, Senegal and Algeria in the finals to be held in Egypt next month.

Amunike's men will launch their campaign in the finals against Senegal on June 23, before facing Kenya's Harambee Stars four days later.

They will wind up their group stage campaign on July 1 against Algeria.Also on the list Amunike squad is Young Africans midfielder Ibrahim Ajib.

Ajib has earned his first call to the team since the Nigerian coach replaced Salum Mayanga last year. Adi Yusuph, who plays for Solihull Moors, which features in the National League in England, has also been included in the squad. "We are setting the ball rolling as we want to perform well in both Afcon finals and 2020 Chan qualifiers," said Amunike when unveiling his squad yesterday.

"I have been impressed with the quality of players in the domestic league. During the camp, I will choose players to form my final squad for the two competitions," he added.

Taifa Stars will camp in Cairo, Egypt, ahead of the Afcon finals.

"I have summoned a young player on the team playing for the national Undeer-17 team (John) while some have been recalled to the squad," said the coach. "I am hopeful they will do a good job," he added.

Stars will report at camp later this month after the climax of the Mainland Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba), Metacha Mnata (Mbao), Claryo Boniface (U-20), Suleman Salula (Malindi FC), Aron Kalambo (Prisons).

Defenders: Hassan Kessy (Nkana FC), Vicent Philipo (Mbao FC), Shomari Kapombe (Simba), Gadiel Michael (Yanga), Abdi Banda (Baroka), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli), Mohammed Hussein (Simba), Agrey Morris (Azam), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga), Erasto Nyoni (Simba), David Mwantika (Azam), Ally Ally (Kmc), Kennedy Wilson (Singida United).

Midfielders: Feisal Salum (Yanga), Himid Mao (Petrojet), Mudathir Yahya (Azam), Yahya Zaydi (Ismailia), Jonas Mkude (Simba), Ibahim Ajib (Yanga), Fred Tangaru (Lipuli Fc), Frank Domayo (Azam fc), Shaban Chilunda (Tenerife AFC), Shiza Ramadhan (Enppi), Simon Msuva (al Jadida).

Strikers: Rashid Mandawa (BDF X1), Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium), Thomas Ulimwengu (JS Saoura, Algeria), John Bocco (Simba), Farid Mussa (Teneriffe), Ayoub Lyanga (Coastal Union), Kassim Hamis ( Kagera Sugar), Miraj Athuman (Lipuli), Kelvin John (U-17) and Adi Yusuph (Solihull Moors).