Tanzania: Zaeca Receives 34 Corruption, Economic Sabotage Cases

Pemba — The Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (Zaeca) in Pemba has received 34 claims related to corruption and economic sabotage claims between January and March 2019.

The mentioned offenses revealed in the claims as deceiving employers, corruption in procurement, tax evasion, embezzlement of properties and revenue, misuse of resources, smuggling, assisting to commit crime and office abuse. The statement was issued by Zaeca member of trustees Suleiman Ame Juma during an exclusive interview with The Citizen at his Chake Chake offices.

He said the said claims came from two regions of Pemba, saying that already four files have been submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP).

"We are making all efforts to combat corruption and economic sabotage by arresting people implicated in such offences and take them to court after completing investigations," he said.

Speaking in Zaeca responsibilities, he said they are charged to provide education, control signs of corruption and economic sabotage and carry investigations over raised claims.

"On January 13, 2019, the authority managed to control signs of revenue loss during the Mapinduzi Cup finals held at the Gombani Stadium in Chake Chake Pemba," he said, without giving more details.

Regarding eduction, he said between January 3, 2019 and February 12, this year the authority visited various places in the Isles to educate citizens on the negative impacts of corruption and economic sabotage.

"During our visit, we have addressed council executives, Chake Chake town council members, government institutions, private institutions, entrepreneurs, artists and ordinary citizens," he said. He said the authority is expected to increase speed of executing its duties to control corruption and economic sabotage through cooperation with various stakeholders, noting that corruption was like pests in national development.

He called on citizens to avoid involvement in incidents of corruption and economic sabotage, vowing to tolerate nobody implicated in such scams.