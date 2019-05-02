Tanzania: Be Patient, Magufuli Tells Workers

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has asked workers in the country to be patient with regards to their demand for salary increment.

Addressing multitudes during May Day celebrations in Mbeya Region yesterday, where he was the guest of honour, President Magufuli said he very much remembered the promise he made to workers on salary increment but said the country first needed to strengthen its economy.

He said his government has undertaken various initiatives in the areas of mega infrastructure building as well as in the provision of basic social services like water, education and health, which he said were all intended to bring both economic and social development to people.

"It is crystal clear that the improvement of these services will help a great deal in reducing the cost of living among workers and Tanzanians in general," argued Mr Magufuli, adding that this year's May Day celebration slogan, 'Middle Income Economy in Tanzania is Possible, a Time for Better Wages and Benefits for Workers is Now', succinctly captured his government's ambition.

But the President warned that this didn't mean that the government was not making any efforts to deal with specific workers' issues, saying that ensuring workers' welfare has been at the core of his administration's priorities.

"Development at any level - individual, family, institution or country - is the result of work," he said, adding that this is why various steps have been taken to ensure that those participating in that development process got a fair share for their work.

He said until now, some 505,985 government workers have benefited from increment to the tune of Sh72.8 billion coming in various forms, including promotions.

About Sh37.2 billion of this money was paid to a total of 207,878 teachers, while Sh35.7 billion was paid to 235,107 government workers in other sectors.

The President also said that since November 2015, the government started paying salary arrears to 50,386 government workers worth a total of Sh75.5 billion.

"These are not small issues, the government did all of them for the benefit of its workers," noted President Magufuli at the celebration, which took place at the Edward Moringe Sokoine Memorial Grounds in Mbeya.

A representative from the Association of Tanzania Employers, Ms Jayne Nyimbo, said that modern infrastructure, which are now under construction, are important as they will increase the national revenue and facilitate the building of the middle-income economy come 2025.

But she warned that if the government did not strive to reduce bureaucracy within its ministries, departments and institutions, then it would be very difficult to realise the vision.

"For us to be able to build an industrial economy, we have, as a nation, to create a friendly and conducive environment that would attract both local and foreign investors," she noted. "If that is not the case, then the issue of a middle-income economy will remain elusive," she argued.

She also reiterated the common cry by employers in the country, the reduction of the Skills Development Levy (SDL) from the current 4.5 per cent to 2 per cent, saying the levy was one among the factors that make business operations in the country to be too expensive.

A representative of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in the country, Mr Jealous Chirove, reminded the government that workers were an important pillar in the development of social welfare.

"ILO recommends the establishment of development fund which targets development of the people at workplaces. It also recommends an economic system that aims at people-centred development, social policy and economic growth," he said.