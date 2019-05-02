South Africa: Unions Are At a Power Crossroads and - Like With Eskom - It Is Precarious

analysis

Trade unions have been one of the dominant forces in South African politics for more than three decades. But as the world races into the Fourth Industrial Revolution and a global gig economy, they could find that political power drastically diluted.

For the last 20 years or so, capitalists and the middle classes have complained that unions, and the constituency they represent, have had too much power. There has been a common refrain that they are holding the "country to ransom", and able to inflict damage on the rest of the nation. There are also fears that attempts to restructure state-owned entities and to save Eskom could be sabotaged by unions. However, despite the official status of Workers' Day, there are important signs that may indicate that workers' power has peaked a while ago, and is now declining.

This could have important consequences for the future of our politics.

Since at least the rise of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in the 1980s, unions have had the power to strongly influence South African politics. As workers successfully won more rights, and then the great moment of liberation in 1994, they were able to use their power in important ways....