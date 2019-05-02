Uganda: Bobi Wine Granted Bail

Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanya aka Bobi Wine, who faces charges of disobedience of statutory duty, has been granted bail.

Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate, Ms Esther Nahirya ordered him to pay a cash bail of Shs1 million, as one of the bail conditions.

His three sureties were each ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs10million.

The sureties include Kassanda North MP, Mr Patrick Nsamba, Kasambya county MP, Mr Gafa Mbwatekamwa, and former Ethics minister, Ms Miria Matembe.

Court that was conducted under video conferencing barred him from holding unlawful demonstrations because such activities would lead to the cancellation of his bail.

Court fixed May 23 as the date for the hearing of his case.

Prosecution says the musician cum politician committed the offence in July 2018. He was arrested on Monday as he travelled to the police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) for interrogation.

Bobi Wine, his brother Mr Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, and a one David Lule, another Edward Sebuwufu and others still at large, allegedly disobeyed lawful orders by holding an illegal protest contrary to section 116 of the Penal Code Act.