Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Leaves Mavin Records, Gets Glowing Tribute

Don Jazzy's tribute to Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage has parted ways with Don Jazzy's Mavin Records but the good news is it was not done acrimoniously.

The 39-year-old mother of one recently signed a deal with Universal Music Group-an American global music corporation and world leader in music-based entertainment.

Real name Tiwatope Savage, she is one of the A-listed female artistes in Nigeria at the moment and had joined Mavin in 2012. In that time she released award-winning songs that featured the likes of Wizkid, Rudeboy of Psquare, Don Jazzy and some others.

While with Mavin, Tiwa Savage had two studio albums; Once Upon A Time (2013) and R.E.D (2015) to her credit which included songs like Eminado, Wanted, My Darlin.

In an Instagram post, Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy described Tiwa Savage as an inspiration and promised that her position as Mavin's First Lady will forever be hers.

He wrote "Our darling Tiwatope. We at Mavin Records would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister. It's been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together. As you start this new chapter in your life we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can't wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be. Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else. We love you from the bottom of heart and pray GOD's blessings continue to follow you. Amennnn. #Mavin @tiwasavage"

Her achievements as a singer include an MTV Europe Music Award, MTV Africa Music Award, two The Headies Awards, one Channel O Music Video Award, one Nigeria Music Video Award, and two City People Entertainment Awards.

In 2018, Tiwa Savage made history by being the first female to be awarded Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards.

That same year, she became the first African female act to sell out London's Indig02.

In December 2018, Savage was picked by Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin to perform alongside Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Jay Z live at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg to a 70,000 in celebration of the centenary of Nelson Mandela's birth.

The "Kelekele" crooner has described the deal as a "new era" for her and her music career.