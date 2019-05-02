Nigeria: Federal Executive Council Reschedules Meeting for 4pm Today

Abuja — The weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting slated to start by 10am today has been shifted to 4pm.

Although the reason for shifting the FEC meeting to 4pm was not made public, it may not be unconnected to an engagement Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was to preside over the meeting was said to have in Lagos early hours of the day.

The Vice President was standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who last week embarked on a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

President Buhari left the country after official engagement in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Thursday last week and he is expected to return to Nigeria all things being equal at the weekend.