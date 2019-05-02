2 May 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kariobangi Sharks to Face Everton in Nairobi

By David Kwalimwa

SportPesa Cup champions Kariobangi Sharks will take on Everton in the SportPesa Trophy final in Nairobi in July this year, the English Premier League side confirmed on Thursday.

More to follow...

