Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Exits Don Jazzy's Mavin Records

Photo: Tiwa Savage/Twitter

Tiwa Savage has signed an exclusive global recording agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG), the music-based entertainment global leader announced in a statement on Thursday.

Under the new agreement, Tiwa's future music will be released internationally through UMG's operations in more than 60 countries worldwide.

This deal makes Tiwa the first Nigerian female act to be signed to the label.

As a result of the new deal, the singer has also left the Don Jazzy-founded Mavin Records which she joined seven years ago during its transition from Mo'Hits Records.

Universal Music Group also announced that Tiwa's future projects will be executively produced by Efe Ogbeni of Regime Music Societe and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna.

Speaking on the deal, Tiwa said, "My biggest goal is to make Africa proud. I'm so excited for this moment and I'm thankful to Sir Lucian Grainge and my new UMG family for their belief in my dreams. I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my career and I'm more ready than I have ever been."

Adam Granite, EVP Market Development, Universal Music Group said, "We are looking forward to partnering with Tiwa and her team to help her music reach new audiences around the world. As one of Africa's most successful, influential and dynamic singer-songwriters, Tiwa has truly global ambitions and UMG is committed to helping her in achieving them."

Efe Ogbeni and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna of Stealth Management said, "We're very proud to be a part of this ground-breaking partnership between Tiwa Savage and Universal Music Group. Tiwa is undoubtedly the most hardworking and talented female artist crossing over from Africa to the rest of the world.

"UMG has demonstrated its commitment to the continent by placing its formidable machinery behind her amazing career. Partnerships like these symbolise the hopes and dreams of so many talented artists back home in Africa and it is an honour to be the executive producers of her project."

Don Jazzy has since sent out a farewell message to Tiwa on Instagram.

In a caption accompanying the post, he wrote, "Our darling Tiwatope. We at Mavin would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister. It's been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together.

"As you start this new chapter in your life we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can't wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be. Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else.

"We love you from the bottom of the heart and pray GOD's blessings to continue to follow you. Amennnn."

During her time with Mavin, Tiwa transformed from just a talented singer to an A-lister, show headliner and multiple award-winner.

Throughout summer 2019, Tiwa will play a string of international festivals including the UK's Wireless Festival, Afropunk in Paris and Oh My! Festival in Amsterdam.