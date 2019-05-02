Cameroon: Professional Football League - Members Adopt Play-Offs Schedule

The board of administrators of the LFPC met in Yaounde on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

The play-offs for the national Ligue One (L1) and Ligue Two (L2) football championships begin on May 12, 2019. This is one of the major resolutions taken during the board of administrators meeting of the Cameroon's Professional Football League (LFPC) that held at the LFPC headquarters in Yaounde on Tuesday April 30, 2019 and Wednesday May 1, 2019.

The competition will determine the winners of the championship title and the teams that will be relegated to the inferior league. At the end of the two-day meeting, the President of the LFPC, Pierre Semengue said the playoffs will kick off on Sunday May 12, 2019 and will take place only in one phase.

He said matches for the L 1 and L 2 winners will take place in Yaounde while those for relegation will take place in Limbe. The LFPC also adopted the rules of the play-offs. The members decided that next season the L1championship will have 20 teams and 16 in L 2.

Three clubs will be relegated to the regional league from the Second Division while the LFPC hopes to add four more teams to make 16 teams. Concerning the case of Union Sportive of Douala, Pierre Semengue said the Homologation Committee of the LFPC decided that Union Douala will play the L 1 relegation play-offs.

Union Douala lost one point for fielding three players without valid licences and identification in the match against APEJES of Mfou on the 16th playing day. Union of Douala is among the last three teams in Group A with PWD of Bamenda and New Stars of Douala. In Group B the teams for relegation are Astres Douala, Unisport Bafang and Fovu of Baham.

Union's management however has disputed the allegations made by APEJES and promised to take the matter to FECAFOOT. According to the official classification table from the LFPC, Coton Sport, Dragon and APEJES of Mfou from Group A and Feutcheu, Stade Renard and Yong Sports Academy from Group B will compete for the L1 championship tile.