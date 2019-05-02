Cameroon: Trade Exchange - South African Mission Expected in Cameroon

Members will hold discussions later this year in Douala with their Cameroonian counterparts

As part of efforts to step up trade between South Africa and Cameroon, a South African business delegation is due to arrive in Douala later in the year where they will hold discussions with their Cameroonian counterparts. Making the announcement in Yaounde on April 26, 2019 during a Freedom Day (National Day) reception, South Africa's High Commissioner to Cameroon, Kgomotso Ruth Magau, urged Cameroonians to explore South Africa's immense opportunities.

She commended Cameroon for hosting the 2019 Promote industry fair that saw the participation of 9 South African firms, adding that South Africa and Cameroon will continue to reflect the high value placed on their bilateral relations. Felix Mbayu, Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, represented government at the 25th Freedom Day reception.

Addressing guests, Kgomotso Ruth Magau recalled that Freedom Day celebrates South Africa's first non racial democratic elections on April 27, 1994. "It is a day for South Africans not to take their hard-won freedom for granted. The day recalls the country's bitter past and brings back memories of the brutality of Apartheid," she said. Ruth Magau said South Africans on May 8, 2019 will again go to the polls to choose their leader for the next five years. "Though much still remains to be done, South Africa is today a much better society today than in 1994.

Much has been achieved, but not everyone is feeling the impact of transformation," the High Commissioner explained. According to her, South Africa's unity in diversity casts aside what divides the people. "In all moments in the life of a nation, there is often some good to be derived," the High Commissioner said. She noted that the spirit of "Send me," introduced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is spreading across the country.

Meanwhile, South Africa is looking forward to its tenure as United Nations Security Council member for 20192020 on the theme, "Continuing the legacy: Working for a just and peaceful world." Concluding, her speech, Kgomotso Ruth Magau proposed a toast to the good health and prosperity of Presidents Paul Biya and Cyril Ramaphosa.