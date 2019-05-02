Somalia: Al-Shabaab Parades Ten Soldiers It Said Defected From Jubbaland

Somalia's Al-Shabaab has paraded 10 soldiers from Southern regional state, Jubbaland at its stronghold town of El-Adde in Gedo region.

The soldiers are said to have deserted from Bardere and Garbaharey in the Jubbaland state and joined the group which tries to topple Somalia's UN-backed federal government.

The group has released photos of the soldiers posted on the group-affiliated websites, showing the soldiers armed with AK-47 rifles in military clad in uniform sitting side by side in El-Adde town.

The soldiers are reportedly surrendered to Al Shabaab after deserting from Jubbaland state army over unknown circumstances.

Jubbaland authorities are yet to comment on the defection of its soldiers who are said to have deserted the state before joining the militant group.