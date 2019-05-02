Zimbabwe: Free Detection, Treatment of Cervical Cancer At Parirenyatwa Hospitals

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in partnership with Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Hospital from the People's Republic of China have extended an invitation to young women to come for free early cervical cancer detection and treatment.

In a press statement, the institution is inviting up to 1000 women with ages ranging between 30 and 65 for FREE early cervical cancer screening and treatment.

Medical experts have always encouraged women to seek early screening, urging that early detection of cancer greatly increases the chances for successful treatment.

However, there are two major components of early detection of cancer which are education to promote early diagnosis and screening.

Recognizing possible warning signs of cancer and taking prompt action leads to early diagnosis.

The call has been extended to women that have not undergone cervical cancer screening in the past three (3) years or have never been screened before.

Registration will run from 2 May to 19 May 2019 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Family Planning Clinic.

The campaign is running under the theme 'Health of a woman is health of the family, is health of the nation.'

