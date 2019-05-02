Ghana: GJA to Assist Govt to Fight Against Poor Sanitation

press release

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is collaborating with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to achieve the government's determined plan of transforming Accra from its present state to the cleanest city in Africa.

The association has accordingly pledged to support the government's fight against poor sanitation, in the same manner, it assisted the government to fight against 'Galamsey' to save the country's lands and water bodies.

The President of the GJA, Mr. Rolland Affail Monney, said this when executives of the association paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah in Accra on Tuesday.

Other members at the meeting were Mrs. Linda Asante Adjei, Vice President, and Mr. Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary.

According to Mr. Monney, the association has drafted a proposal which articulates the steps it intends to take to assist in achieving this aim. The proposal contains behavioural change, education, sanitation laws, plastic management and e-waste management as well as the one house, one toilet policy.

Responding, Mrs. Dapaah said the sanitation menace should be tackled starting with attitudinal change. She commended the Nandom community in the Upper West Region for attaining open defecation free. She urged Ghanaians to keep the environment clean the same way they keep their bodies clean.

She announced that the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) were engaging sanitation guards to arrest and prosecute people who violate sanitation by-laws.

Mrs. Dapaah explained that the ministry was collaborating with the Ministry of Road and Highways, Ministry of Works and Housing, MMDAs, the World Bank and the African Development Bank to address the sanitation situation of the country. She assured the Association that the ministry would brief the media periodically on the progress of the collaborations.

