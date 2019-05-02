2 May 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Marange Man Stabs Brother to Death

By Tapera Gwezhira

MUTARE- A 30-year old Marange man stabbed his cousin to death after he tried to restrain him from assaulting his wife following a heated domestic dispute.

Kuziva Mukunguma stabbed Agent Mukunguma (32) to death with a knife.

Kuziva was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe who remanded him in custody.

He was asked to approach the High Court to apply for bail.

It is the state's case that on April 19, Kuziva was fighting with his wife following a domestic dispute.

Agent intervene and tried to stop his brother from assaulting his wife. This did not go down well with Kuziva who vented his anger on his cousin.

Agent is said to have sustained injuries which then led to his death.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Kuziva's arrest on the following day.

Chris Munyuku prosecuted.

