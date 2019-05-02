Namibia: Nyambe Finally Joins Brave Warriors for Afcon

ENGLAND-BASED footballer Ryan Nyambe has pledged his allegiance to Namibia and is available for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt.

An enthusiastic Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti yesterday welcomed him to the team in preparation for the continental football showpiece.

Nyambe plays for English championship side Blackburn Rovers as a defender and has had to deal with scrutiny from both the Namibian media and public on his availability to play for the country of his birth Namibia. This time around the matter is finally put to bed.

In welcoming Nyambe, coach Mannetti confirmed Nyambe's participation by saying, "I have been following his career and have been a big fan and finally he has agreed to play for his country. It is the biggest dream for any player to don their national colours and I am happy that he has decided to do so now. Going to Afcon, we need all the players we can get and he is definitely a player of a different dimension. I had a lot of conversations with him and it is clear that he weighed his options up carefully," he said.

Mannetti believes the 21-year-old right-back will add "tremendous value" to the team at the Afcon finals given his pedigree and fine form during his sudden rise in the game.

An optimistic Nyambe looks ahead: "I'm pleased to finally join the family. It has always been coming, I have been thinking about it for a while and now I am ready and raring to go. I feel honoured to play for my country and am excited to meet the squad soon."

On what the team can expect, he added: "Expect me to give all in every game and hopefully I can make an impact that will help the team to succeed. I can bring to the team the ability to defend and energy as a full back," he added".

Nyambe made his Blackburn Rovers academy debut in the 2014-15 season and progressed through the academy system and into the development squad. He was included on the bench for two first team games during the 2014-15 season and was awarded a three-year professional contract in July 2015.

On 11 August 2015, Nyambe made his first team debut in the Football League Cup against Shrewsbury Town.

This month, Nyambe agreed a new contract to keep him at Ewood Park until 2021 and has so far made 97 first-team appearances for the Championship side.

He joined Blackburn's academy at the age of 13 and made his senior debut four years later. He can play in both defence and in midfield.

The Brave Warriors are in Group D at the 32nd Afcon finals to be hosted by Egypt and will play Morocco on June 23 before taking on South Africa on June 28, both at Al Salam Stadium. They will play their final group game against Ivory Coast on 1 July at Cairo International Stadium. - nfa.org.na