Namibia: Free Concert At Tsumeb

Night Under the Stars (NUTS) heads to Tsumeb tomorrow, in a concert featuring energetic singer TopCheri and the ever consummate DJ K-Boz.

NUTS is a free monthly concert, staged by Goethe-Institut Namibia, and this will be the first time the initiative is held outside Windhoek.

Monica Pinias, or TopCheri as she is better known, hails from Walvis Bay.

"We spoke a lot of Afrikaans, so many of my tracks have Afrikaans words or phrases that are better known as a type of slang. This makes my music relatable to a lot of people," she said.

Also on stage will be the talented Imms on guitar and DJ Mdu, who is known for his magnificent skills of beating a drum with burning sticks.

Having recently released her debut album titled 'Fertile', the dedicated TopCheri describes her music as a unique experience of Afro-pop and dancehall, with a touch of Namibian flavour.

"I don't really rap. I sing about whatever my mood drives me to sing about," she said, adding that a good track must be experienced to the level of feeling, and not only hearing. "I always tell my producer to make a song that a hearing-impaired person can also feel - a good bass anytime!"

Spinning the decks and setting the pace of the evening will be DJ K-Boz, who is no stranger to NUTS or the local music industry. Known for his philosophy of mixology that gets the crowd bouncing to the beat, DJ KBoz will be followed by DJ Castro.

The show kicks off at 19h00 outside Imbizo Lounge located on Dr Hage Geingob Drive. Entrance is free. For more information, go to goethe.de/namibia

- Goethe-Institut-Namibia